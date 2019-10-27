|
Michael Hugh Kelly Michael Hugh Kelly - Born September 16, 1946, Deceased October 9, 2019
A native Topekan, Mike grew up in the Holy Name neighborhood of the central city, graduated from Hayden High school and attended Washburn University. His life's work was in the pharmaceutical services of the Veteran's Administration system. He worked in the Kansas City VA for over twenty years. After retirement, he returned to Topeka and resided at the Arbor Court Retirement community.
In addition to serving the needs of our veterans, he was dedicated to helping those who suffered addictions. His leadership and participation in Twelve Step programs encouraged many who sought help in dealing with alcohol and drug abuse.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Sarah & Ed Kelly.
Mike is survived by his brothers Edward and John of Topeka, his sister Patricia of Tucson, Arizona and his brother Thomas who resides in Sydney, Australia. The family will gather in the chapel at Mount Calvary cemetery for a private memorial service.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019