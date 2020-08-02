1/
Michael J. Whitmore, 50, of Tecumseh, passed away at Rossville Health Center with his parents at his side on July 31, 2020. Michael was born on Feb. 13, 1970, the son of Elmer and Gloria Whitmore. He is survived by his parents and a son, Michael A. Whitmore. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kelly in February 2019. Chapel Oaks is in charge of arrangements. Cremation is planned with private family services. Special thanks to the staff at Stormont-Vail Hospital and Rossville Health Center for their care and support of Michael. Donations may be made to Stormont-Vail Foundation.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
