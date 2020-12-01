Michael J. Shinkle, age 61, of Hoyt, KS passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at K.U. St. Francis Hospital after a battle with Covid 19.
Private family graveside services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Mike will lie in state Monday from noon - 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contribution may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. Services will be livestreamed at Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. davidsonfuneral.com
