Mike was a good guy I new hem for about a year. I stady at mission about a year. l volunteer in kitchen 8 hours a day m-f. I remember in morning he came in and always had a smile on his face first thing he said to everyone is good morning. Last Christmas he will cheered everyone up that came to Christmas dinner. He was a will hard worker not just in kitchen at the distribution center he made sure all good that was there was taking care of too. He have came in on his day off on a Saturday and do sacks lunches 200 of at one long be side hem was his wife and son doing them with hem. He is going be miss special everyone that been working round hem he was not just everyone boss he was more like family member. Let's all think of all good thing he had done four use and everything he had done that made use all laugh.

Michelle Mckinley