Michael Jack Shinkle
1958 - 2020
Michael J. Shinkle, age 61, of Hoyt, KS passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at K.U. St. Francis Hospital after a battle with Covid 19.

Private family graveside services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Mike will lie in state Monday from noon - 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contribution may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. Services will be livestreamed at Davidson Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Lying in State
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
24 entries
November 30, 2020
Oh my, where do I start. Since a caring man who deeply loves his family. A great neighbor, he would call to see if the kids could come down the road to our house and fish. So many people that he had a impact on their lives. We will miss him and know that he is with his Lord and Savior. Kim and kids you are in our thoughts and prayers. Bob & Bonnie Noller
Bonnie Noller
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
I’ve volunteered many many years at Christmas time and Christmas Day dinner working with Mike. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing, so unexpected. He gave his all to his family and the people at T.R.M. He will be greatly missed! Wishing all your family comfort in your loss at this difficult time.
DeeAnn Boydston
Friend
November 30, 2020
Mike was such a sweet man...he was always checking on everyone and making sure everything was ok...he would give the shirt off his back to anyone just to help them out. He also was a fabulous cook and an amazing man of God. May u rest n peace.
steffany allen
Friend
November 30, 2020
Kim, I'm so very sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I never met him but mom kept me informed with news of your family. It sounds like he was an awesome person, husband, father and grandfather. I'm so sorry. I think of you often and going forward you and your family will be in my daily prayers. May God bless and keep you. If there is anything that we can do for you in any way, please let me know. Prayers and hugs--Deborah (Eisenbarth) Bausch
Deboarh Bausch
Friend
November 30, 2020
I had the honor and privilege of knowing Mike for 10 1/2 years. Mike welcomed me in the kitchen of the Topeka Rescue mission when I began volunteering there. Mike was a gracious, fun loving, dedicated to his family, dedicated to the mission and its guests man of God. Mike had a gentle soul and spirit and how he loved the Lord. I am so grateful to have known him and thankful that he was a part of my life. I pray that his family will find peace knowing that he is home and someday they will all be reunited with him in Heaven. Thank you Mike for being my friend - God bless your family -
Laura Skoda
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
I have nothing but fond memories of working with Mike at the shelter. For several years I brought a group of high school students down to serve lunch and we all truly enjoyed working with him. His smile and positive attitude were infectious. What a blessing he was to so many!!!! Prayers to you all!
Janelle Walters
Friend
November 30, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Phyllis & Robyn West
November 30, 2020
Mike was a good guy I new hem for about a year. I stady at mission about a year. l volunteer in kitchen 8 hours a day m-f. I remember in morning he came in and always had a smile on his face first thing he said to everyone is good morning. Last Christmas he will cheered everyone up that came to Christmas dinner. He was a will hard worker not just in kitchen at the distribution center he made sure all good that was there was taking care of too. He have came in on his day off on a Saturday and do sacks lunches 200 of at one long be side hem was his wife and son doing them with hem. He is going be miss special everyone that been working round hem he was not just everyone boss he was more like family member. Let's all think of all good thing he had done four use and everything he had done that made use all laugh.
Michelle Mckinley
November 30, 2020
Mike was simply the best of us. Kind to the core. Ferociously loyal. always ready to participate in fun but reticent to ever cross the threshhold into sin. A great example. Could dine with a king or feed the poor on the same day. To say he will be missed would be the understatement of this decade. Truly loved by all. SHWY, MP
Michael Platt
Friend
November 30, 2020
Christy and I are so sorry to hear about Mike. Sending prayers your way Kim and family
Rocky Large
Friend
November 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Shinkle family. Mike will be missed.
MLHS Classmate-Class of 77
Janet McKanna Miller
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Michael Frost
Friend
November 29, 2020
We are so sorry for the hole left in your family by Mike passing. He loved his family, church and work crew very much. We will miss him. We love you guys and pray that you will feel God holding you close during this painful time.
David and Darlene Rivera
Friend
November 29, 2020
Mike was a great friend when Copper and I were at the mission. I loved to volunteer in the kitchen . I have faith we will meet at heavens gate one day.
Laura Wilson
Friend
November 29, 2020
Robert Amo
Friend
November 29, 2020
Robert Amo
Friend
November 29, 2020
My boss my mentor my friend. Mike helped so many and I had the honor to be one of them. Mike always used to tell me that one day when I will stand before the Lord, Jesus will tap me on the shoulder and say "look" and I will gasp at the Glory I see. And then Jesus will say no no Rob look at this, and again I will gasp in awe at all the Glory. And I will spend eternity in awe and wonder as the Lord takes me from Glory to Glory. Oh Mike, my dearest friend, enjoy all his Glory. I miss you
Robert Amo
Friend
November 29, 2020
Every time I saw him, no matter what time of year, I always yelled Santa! And he would always smile and say hi and sometimes he would ask me if I've been good this year. I'm going to miss him lots. But at least I know he's there with Jesus having a great time.
Keegen Funnell
Coworker
November 29, 2020
Prayers for you all. Mike was truly one of a kind. It didn't matter if he was meeting someone for the first time, seeing an old friend after a decade apart, or seeing you every day- he loved people and it showed. He was always happy to see you. I have so many memories of Mike hanging out at our house when I was a little kid and my parents were the high school youth group leaders, memories of visiting Mike and Kim at MCC, and briefly reconnecting when I lived in Topeka for a few months a few years ago. He always shared the love of Jesus, always. He was always someone I looked up to. The best way for me to honor his memory is to try to be more like him. Shinkles, I love you and I'm praying for you.
Beth Barnard Conaway
Friend
November 29, 2020
Prayers of comfort and support to all of Mike’s family members and friends! A real take
charge kinda guy, Mike has left a footprint on many hearts. May his work for the Lord be continued through his earthly works.
Class of MLHS ‘77. RIP Mike
Nancy Rice
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Kim and the Shinkle family! We are deeply sorry for your loss of Mike! Our thoughts and prayers are for Gods Grace and His Mercy to be poured out on your family at this time? Ps 27:4-5
Gene & Sharon Price & Family
Friend
November 29, 2020
Hugs and prayers to the Shinkle family. Leah, I did not know your Dad but I am so deeply sorry for all of your loss.
Sue McDaniel
Friend
November 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Shinkle family. Mike was a classmate and long time friend. He will be missed by so many. R.I.P my friend class of 77
Cathy Enfield
Classmate
November 28, 2020
Toki, Nathan, Scott and I enjoyed working with Mike when we would serve meals at the mission from 2006 to around 2012. We also loved his joyful spirit and encouragement. As part of Cornerstone Family Homeschoolers, we also saw Mike and his family at the Christmas and Spring choir concerts. He will be greatly missed and we look forward to seeing him in Jesus' arms!
Tracy Leonard
Friend
