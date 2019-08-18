Home

Michael "Poppy" Jaimez

Michael "Poppy" Jaimez Obituary
Michael "Poppy" Jaimez Michael "Poppy" Jaimez, 44, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 NE Chandler, Topeka, Kansas 66616. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
