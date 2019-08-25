|
Michael Jeffrey "Mike" Titus Michael (Mike) Jeffrey Titus, 70, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Graveside service will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. A celebration of life will be that same day Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and Veterans Community Project.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019