Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Titus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jeffrey "Mike" Titus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Jeffrey "Mike" Titus Obituary
Michael Jeffrey "Mike" Titus Michael (Mike) Jeffrey Titus, 70, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Graveside service will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. A celebration of life will be that same day Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and Veterans Community Project.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now