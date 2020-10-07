Michael Joe Kopf, 58, passed away on Monday, September 28th in Loveland, Colorado.



Michael was born on March 11, 1962 in Topeka, KS, the son of Mel and Shirley Kopf (Murrell). He graduated from Topeka High School and then from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Horticulture.



Michael worked for several nurseries in Colorado in plant development and landscape design. Michael enjoyed hiking, camping and the mountains.



Michael is survived by his parents Mel Kopf and Shirley Murrell of Topeka and his brother Greg Kopf of Florida. He was preceded in death by his sister Kimberly Copeland of Georgia.



