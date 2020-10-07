1/1
Michael Joe Kopf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Joe Kopf, 58, passed away on Monday, September 28th in Loveland, Colorado.

Michael was born on March 11, 1962 in Topeka, KS, the son of Mel and Shirley Kopf (Murrell). He graduated from Topeka High School and then from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Horticulture.

Michael worked for several nurseries in Colorado in plant development and landscape design. Michael enjoyed hiking, camping and the mountains.

Michael is survived by his parents Mel Kopf and Shirley Murrell of Topeka and his brother Greg Kopf of Florida. He was preceded in death by his sister Kimberly Copeland of Georgia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved