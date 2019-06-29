Home

Van Arsdale Funeral Chapel
501 E 3Rd
Eskridge, KS 66423
(785) 449-2221
Michael John Paul Obituary
Michael John Paul Michael John Paul, 50, passed away Thursday. June 20, 2019 at his home in Emporia.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the United Church of Eskridge. Inurnment will be in the Chalk Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eskridge Library and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at Box 338, Eskridge, Kansas 66423.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019
