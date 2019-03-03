Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts-Blue-Barnett - Emporia
605 State Street
Emporia, KS 66801
620-342-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Michael Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Dr. Michael Moore Obituary
Rev. Dr. Michael Moore The Reverend Doctor Michael L. Moore, 72, Emporia, Kansas, passed away in his wife's arms on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Stormont-Vail Regional Medical Center, Topeka.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia. A graveside service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lawrence, Kansas on Friday, March 8 at 1:00 P.M.

The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

A memorial has been established with Saint James Missionary Baptist Church with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Ks 66801.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now