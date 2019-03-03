|
|
Rev. Dr. Michael Moore The Reverend Doctor Michael L. Moore, 72, Emporia, Kansas, passed away in his wife's arms on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Stormont-Vail Regional Medical Center, Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia. A graveside service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lawrence, Kansas on Friday, March 8 at 1:00 P.M.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with Saint James Missionary Baptist Church with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Ks 66801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019