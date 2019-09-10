Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. McMillan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. McMillan Obituary
Michael P. McMillan Fairview, KS Michael P. "Mike" McMillan, 70, of Fairview, died September 4, 2019, resulting from injuries from automobile accident.

Among survivors are his wife Tareca (Phillips), son Stuart, step-daughter Katie Whisman, step-son Corey Schuetz.

Services: 10 A.M. Friday, September 13, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

Family Visitation: 6-8 Thursday at funeral home.

Memorials: Patriot Paws service dog organization sent in care of the funeral home.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.