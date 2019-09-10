|
Michael P. McMillan Fairview, KS Michael P. "Mike" McMillan, 70, of Fairview, died September 4, 2019, resulting from injuries from automobile accident.
Among survivors are his wife Tareca (Phillips), son Stuart, step-daughter Katie Whisman, step-son Corey Schuetz.
Services: 10 A.M. Friday, September 13, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Family Visitation: 6-8 Thursday at funeral home.
Memorials: Patriot Paws service dog organization sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019