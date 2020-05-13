|
Dr. Michael Reynolds Michael Claude Reynolds, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, with his family by his side at the House at Midland Care Hospice after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer.
Mike was born July 5, 1943, at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Claude and Irene (Howard) Reynolds. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1961 and was the salutatorian of his class. He was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball and track for the Scotties. He attended Hutchinson Community College for one semester and then transferred and graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He was then accepted into the University of Missouri-Kansas City Dental School and achieved a DDS, Doctor of Dental Surgery, degree in 1969.
Upon graduation from dental school, he accepted and completed a two-year internship at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Los Angeles, California. He then returned to Topeka and established a successful 45-year dental practice in his hometown.
Mike and Susan Diane Downey were united in marriage on November 29, 1969, in Lawrence, Kansas; she survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Irene Reynolds, daughter, Rebecca Michelle Reynolds, in-laws, Harold and Alberta Downey, sister-in-law, Sharon Downey and niece, Heidi Garren-Everley. Mike is survived by daughter, Kristin Malinda Reynolds, Topeka; brother, Russell Lowell Reynolds, Topeka; brother, Douglas Howard Reynolds (Linda), Topeka; grandson, Griffin Michael Reynolds (the light of his life the past three years), Topeka; and several nieces and nephews.
Mike was a faithful member of Countryside United Methodist Church. He was a member of a weekly men's Bible study group for over 20 years that provided continuing comfort and support. He served the Topeka community on various boards including Family Service and Guidance Center, past president Washburn University Athletics Ichabod Club, Valeo Behavioral Health Care and past president Valeo Foundation Board. Mike was very active with NAMI Kansas and served as a Central Regional Dental Board Examiner for many years. He was a long-time volunteer for the Kansas Senior Olympics Track Meet and was a coach and player for local slowpitch softball teams for many years in Topeka.
A private family burial will be held, and a memorial service is planned and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, NAMI Topeka, Family Service and Guidance Center, Valeo Foundation Board, Countryside United Methodist Church Foundation or Washburn University Foundation (Excellence in Athletics Fund) and mailed to Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020