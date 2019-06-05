Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Michael Sarkesian Obituary
Michael Sarkesian It is with sadness we announce the passing of Mike Sarkesian, Topeka, Kansas, on May 11, 2019, at 89 years old.

Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Family friend Al Lopes will do the honor of memorializing Mike. We encourage others to share their fond memories.

Remembrance would be gratefully accepted in the form of a donation to Washburn University Sports Department or Midland Hospice Care, sent in care of the funeral home.

Full obituary may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
