Michael Stephen Scanland, 87, of Kansas City, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. Immediately following the service there will be a visitation following until 11:30 a.m. where we will be going in process to Memorial Park Cemetery for the committal service.To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com