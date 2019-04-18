Home

Michael Thomas "Mike" Welter

Michael Thomas "Mike" Welter Obituary
Michael Thomas "Mike" Welter Michael Thomas Welter (Mike), 62, of Sabetha, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

He was born September 5, 1956, in Wharton, Texas, the son of Claude Bowen and Fredericka (Schmidt) Welter. He was a graduate of Hickman Mills High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sabetha.

Michael married Jamie Gibson on December 5, 1986 in Topeka, KS. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2012. Survivors include a step-son, Mark Payne, Topeka; a granddaughter, Tori Payne; two brothers, Jay C. Welter, Sabetha, KS and John L. Welter, Charlottesville, VA; his mother-in-law, Lila Hazlett, Topeka; two sisters-in-law, Billie Hall, Topeka and Lila Mertz, Kansas City; a brother-in-law, T.J. Gibson, Topeka; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Bow and Pat Welter.

Michael was an artist. He enjoyed playing the harmonica, collecting and watching TV.

His family will gather April 20 at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka to celebrate his life. While we deeply mourn Mike's loss, our hearts are filled with gratitude that he is reunited with his and our beloved, Jamie - mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt - whose beautiful spirit is always with us.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
