Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Michael V. Love, 71, Mayetta. Died Nov 27, 2020 at Topeka hospital. Born 1949 in Topeka. Son of James and Billie Love. Retired from Kansas Highway Patrol. Survivors, wife Linda, children Mathew and Jennifer, Grandchildren Bridget, Jett, and Zaiden. Sister Terri Sandgren and nephews Jamie and Jake.



Cremation at Angels Above, No Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store