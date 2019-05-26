Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Merriam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. "Mike" Merriam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael W. "Mike" Merriam Obituary
Michael W. "Mike" Merriam Michael W. "Mike" Merriam, 66, formerly of Topeka, passed away on May 19, 2019 in Andrews, TX.

He was born on November 25, 1952 in Topeka, the son of John E Merriam Jr. and Charlotte (Sawyer) Merriam.

He graduated from Topeka West High School, University of Kansas and went on to earn his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Washburn University School of Law.

Mike was admitted to bar 1976, Kansas; also admitted to practice before U.S. District Court, District of Kansas; U.S. Court of Appeals, Tenth Circuit; U.S. Supreme Court. He was a member of the Topeka Bar Association, Kansas Bar Association, Topeka Lawyers Club, Jayhawkers Club.

Mike practiced business, media, communication and First Amendment law during his 40 year career.

He married Paula Crowther on November 17, 1973, she survives. Other survivors include children, John P Merriam, Dr. Margaret Merriam & husband Dr. Carlos Molina, and Katherine Merriam; grandchildren, Sam Merriam, Parker Merriam, Elaina Merriam-Molina, Grace Merriam-Molina and Warren Merriam-Molina ; he is also survived by sisters, Linda McBride, Dianne Becket, Nancy McDonald, Sally Merriam.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Grace and John E. Merriam.

No public services will be held. Private burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now