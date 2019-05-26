|
Michael W. "Mike" Merriam Michael W. "Mike" Merriam, 66, formerly of Topeka, passed away on May 19, 2019 in Andrews, TX.
He was born on November 25, 1952 in Topeka, the son of John E Merriam Jr. and Charlotte (Sawyer) Merriam.
He graduated from Topeka West High School, University of Kansas and went on to earn his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Washburn University School of Law.
Mike was admitted to bar 1976, Kansas; also admitted to practice before U.S. District Court, District of Kansas; U.S. Court of Appeals, Tenth Circuit; U.S. Supreme Court. He was a member of the Topeka Bar Association, Kansas Bar Association, Topeka Lawyers Club, Jayhawkers Club.
Mike practiced business, media, communication and First Amendment law during his 40 year career.
He married Paula Crowther on November 17, 1973, she survives. Other survivors include children, John P Merriam, Dr. Margaret Merriam & husband Dr. Carlos Molina, and Katherine Merriam; grandchildren, Sam Merriam, Parker Merriam, Elaina Merriam-Molina, Grace Merriam-Molina and Warren Merriam-Molina ; he is also survived by sisters, Linda McBride, Dianne Becket, Nancy McDonald, Sally Merriam.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Grace and John E. Merriam.
No public services will be held. Private burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019