Or Copy this URL to Share

Michelle "Shelly" Ann (Hughes) Day - Age 52 born 10.13.1967 passed 9.28.2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Graduated Highland Park High School class of 1986. Shelly and Family went on vacations every year and especially loved Mickey Mouse and Disney. Shelly leaves behind Husband David Day, Sons Matthew (Logan) and Joshua Tran, Brother Kenneth (Tammy), Sisters Sandra and Danelle, and Mother Lucy Brewer. Shelly was cremated and there will not be a funeral but a celebration of life gathering at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store