1/
Michelle Ann "Shelly" (Hughes) Day
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle "Shelly" Ann (Hughes) Day - Age 52 born 10.13.1967 passed 9.28.2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Graduated Highland Park High School class of 1986. Shelly and Family went on vacations every year and especially loved Mickey Mouse and Disney. Shelly leaves behind Husband David Day, Sons Matthew (Logan) and Joshua Tran, Brother Kenneth (Tammy), Sisters Sandra and Danelle, and Mother Lucy Brewer. Shelly was cremated and there will not be a funeral but a celebration of life gathering at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved