Michiko Bayless Michiko Tomiyama Bayless, 91, of Topeka passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at home with her family. She was born December 5, 1928 in Tokyo, Japan, the daughter of Kaukiyo Tomiyama and Machi Hariya Tomiyama.
She was married on August 15, 1948 to Arden Calvin Bayless in Tokyo, Japan.
Survivors include her husband, Arden Bayless of Topeka; children, Calvin Bayless, Arleen Bayless, Clifford Bayless and Delores Thompson; grandchildren, Chrystal Hutchison, Dan and Dillon Thompson, and Jessica Santiago; 11 great grandchildren also survive.
Michiko was preceded in death by a great granddaughter Alayna Hutchison.
Michiko enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and taking care of her family. She was very talented and could do just about anything. She was truly loved and will be missed.
Cremation is planned. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020