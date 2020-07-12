1/1
Michiko Tomiyama Bayless
1928 - 2020
Michiko Tomiyama Bayless, 91, of Topeka passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at home with her family. She was born December 5, 1928 in Tokyo, Japan, the second of six children born to Kaukiyo Tomiyama and Machi Hariya Tomiyama.

She was married on August 15, 1948 to Arden Calvin Bayless in Tokyo, Japan.

Survivors include her husband, Arden Bayless of Topeka; children, Calvin Bayless, Arleen Bayless, Clifford Bayless and Delores Thompson; grandchildren, Chrystal Hutchison, Dan and Dillon Thompson, and Jessica Santiago; 11 great grandchildren also survive.

Michiko was preceded in death by a great granddaughter Alayna Hutchison.

She owned and operated Michiko Custom Draperies.

Michiko was a member of the Queen of Hearts Gardening Club, Country Quilters. Mrs. Bayless sold flowers at the Topeka Farmers Market and to many of the florist's in Topeka. She made many quilts enjoyed taking care of her large flower garden, sewing, canning fruit, and taking care of her family. She was very talented and could do just about anything. Michiko loved to travel and was able to make trips to her native Japan as well and vacation trips to Hawaii and Mexico among her travels. She was truly loved and will be missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at Foster Cemetery on Burlingame Road. To leave the family a message, please for her family, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Memories & Condolences
May 25, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear this. Bless the family an Arden. In case you don't remember me I'm John Folds lady friend. God bless you.
Dianna Grimes
May 21, 2020
Michiko was a very special person. She was a member of our small group, Loose Threads, for several years, and we all loved her so much. Super talented, wonderful quilter, and her flower gardens were glorious.
Sharon Warman
Friend
May 19, 2020
Though I have not seen Michiko for many years I remember her as being a very kind lady. Yes she was good at anything she did. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. She will be making things ready for us when we go home. We will meet again. Rest in peace.
Harold Fosdick
Friend
May 19, 2020
Calvin & the Bayless Families,

Calvin,I'm sorry for the loss of your Mother.

May God Bless her Soul in Eternal Peace. May your memories comfort & heal your hearts.
Marge Cooper
May 18, 2020
Calvin, so sorry to hear of the loss of your sweet mother. She was an incredible seamstress and so sweet. Please accept our deepest sympathies. Mike and Leah Oswald
Leah Oswald
May 18, 2020
Arden, Sorry for your loss. Frank Roberts, Topeka
May 17, 2020
Mr. Bayless, you were my landlord for many years while my husband and I saved for our first house. When I would go pay my rent, I would ask your wife if I could walk through her garden for a moment. She always smiled with pride and said yes. She was such a brilliant woman and I know that you love her very much. You will meet her again one day. My prayers and condolences are yours
Troy & Kristina Smith
May 17, 2020
I am so sorry that the world has lost a very kind, generous, & talented lady in Michiko, who opened her home to our garden club, the Queen of Spades, numerous times for meetings, as well as sharing her artistic talents in sharing her wonderful flower arrangements in flower shows. May God bless you and keep you in this terrible time.
Toni
Toni Lippincott
May 17, 2020
I was privileged enough to quilt several of Michiko's wonderfully pieced beautiful quilts and enjoy our visits at Country Quilters guild. She was a special gift to us all. Thoughts and prayers for her family.
Sheila Fernkopf
May 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss...
Sandra Nazzaro0
Friend
May 17, 2020
I remember Michiko from friendship at Country Quilter's Guild. She was a lovely lady and highly skilled in the art of quilting. My sympathies to her loving family. Donna Sullivant
Donna Sullivant
Friend
May 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for the family's loss. You will be missed Aunt Michiko
Tracy Kirk
