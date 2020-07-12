Michiko Tomiyama Bayless, 91, of Topeka passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at home with her family. She was born December 5, 1928 in Tokyo, Japan, the second of six children born to Kaukiyo Tomiyama and Machi Hariya Tomiyama.
She was married on August 15, 1948 to Arden Calvin Bayless in Tokyo, Japan.
Survivors include her husband, Arden Bayless of Topeka; children, Calvin Bayless, Arleen Bayless, Clifford Bayless and Delores Thompson; grandchildren, Chrystal Hutchison, Dan and Dillon Thompson, and Jessica Santiago; 11 great grandchildren also survive.
Michiko was preceded in death by a great granddaughter Alayna Hutchison.
She owned and operated Michiko Custom Draperies.
Michiko was a member of the Queen of Hearts Gardening Club, Country Quilters. Mrs. Bayless sold flowers at the Topeka Farmers Market and to many of the florist's in Topeka. She made many quilts enjoyed taking care of her large flower garden, sewing, canning fruit, and taking care of her family. She was very talented and could do just about anything. Michiko loved to travel and was able to make trips to her native Japan as well and vacation trips to Hawaii and Mexico among her travels. She was truly loved and will be missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at Foster Cemetery on Burlingame Road. To leave the family a message, please for her family, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
