Miguel "Angel" Farias Sr.

Miguel "Angel" Farias Sr. Obituary
Miguel "Angel" Farias, Sr. Miguel "Angel" Farias, Sr., 64, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Miguel will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
