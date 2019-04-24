|
Miguel "Angel" Farias, Sr. Miguel "Angel" Farias, Sr., 64, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Miguel will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
To view Miguel's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019