Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mike R. Blanding

Mike R. Blanding Obituary
Mike R. Blanding Mike R. Blanding, 79, Kansas City, formerly of Silver Lake, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. The family will greet friends from 6-8pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Private services and interment will be at Silver Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Silver Lake, KS 66539. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Mike's family, visit

www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
