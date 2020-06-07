Mildred Alice (Baer) Metzger Mildred Alice (Baer) Metzger, 102, of Topeka, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born February 16, 1918, in Salisbury, MO, the daughter of Peter and Carolyn (Long) Baer. She was a graduate of St Joseph High School, Salisbury MO. Mildred was employed by St Francis Hospital, retiring in 1985. She was a member of Mater Dei Parish-Holy Name Church.Mildred married Vincent Elmer Metzger on 4/11/1939 in Salisbury, MO. He preceded her in death on January 3, 1969. Vincent and Mildred were the parents of Carolyn, Ed Kuta; Karleen, Glenn Anderson; Robert; Carmen; Kenneth, Pam; and Paul, Tammy Metzger. They had 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren. Mildred was also survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Baer.Mildred enjoyed many talents and enjoyed woodworking, painting, playing piano, organ, harmonica, violin, writing poetry, cake decorating, sewing, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and gardening.She was very generous with her time in volunteering as a leader for 4-H, Cub Scouts, church events, and being part of the Huff, Puff, Stuff trio - three clowns who entertained residents of local nursing homes and various city functions for many years.Honoring her request cremation was planned. A visitation will take place at Mater Dei-Holy Name Catholic Church starting at 5:30 PM followed by a Rosary at 6:30 PM, 1114 SW Tenth Ave, Topeka, KS 66604, Thursday, June 11, 2020.Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisburry, Missouri, followed by inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Salisburry.Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Catholic School/Holy Name.To leave a message for the family online, please visit