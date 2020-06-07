Mildred Alice (Baer) Metzger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Alice (Baer) Metzger Mildred Alice (Baer) Metzger, 102, of Topeka, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born February 16, 1918, in Salisbury, MO, the daughter of Peter and Carolyn (Long) Baer. She was a graduate of St Joseph High School, Salisbury MO. Mildred was employed by St Francis Hospital, retiring in 1985. She was a member of Mater Dei Parish-Holy Name Church.

Mildred married Vincent Elmer Metzger on 4/11/1939 in Salisbury, MO. He preceded her in death on January 3, 1969. Vincent and Mildred were the parents of Carolyn, Ed Kuta; Karleen, Glenn Anderson; Robert; Carmen; Kenneth, Pam; and Paul, Tammy Metzger. They had 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren. Mildred was also survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Baer.

Mildred enjoyed many talents and enjoyed woodworking, painting, playing piano, organ, harmonica, violin, writing poetry, cake decorating, sewing, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and gardening.

She was very generous with her time in volunteering as a leader for 4-H, Cub Scouts, church events, and being part of the Huff, Puff, Stuff trio - three clowns who entertained residents of local nursing homes and various city functions for many years.

Honoring her request cremation was planned. A visitation will take place at Mater Dei-Holy Name Catholic Church starting at 5:30 PM followed by a Rosary at 6:30 PM, 1114 SW Tenth Ave, Topeka, KS 66604, Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisburry, Missouri, followed by inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Salisburry.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Catholic School/Holy Name.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved