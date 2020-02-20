|
|
Mildred "Darlene" Farrar Mildred "Darlene" Farrar, age 86, of Auburn, KS, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born December 25, 1933 east of Carbondale, KS on the family farm.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Carbondale Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Interim Hospice and sent in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020