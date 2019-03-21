|
|
Mildred Gomez Mildred Gomez died Monday, February 25, 2019.
Born January 13, 1926, Mildred ("Millie") lived throughout her life with extraordinary vibrancy and vigor, was well known and appreciated for her professional career in retail in Kansas and Virginia, her superlative skill in quilting and sewing, which earned her many outstanding awards while living in Virginia, and, most importantly, love of her family. Whether in work, friendship or family, she lived her life with dignity, purpose and self-determination and with equal measure of grace and generosity.
Millie was predeceased by her parents, Telesforo and Tiburcia Ortega, her husband, Raphael Gomez, her sisters, Juanita Solis and Marie Rodriguez, and her brothers Raymond, Joseph and Andrew Ortega. Millie is survived by her sisters, Frances Vierya, Carmen Serrano and her brother Louis Ortega; her four children, Raphael Gomez, Susan Bell, Daniel Gomez and Margaret Sanders; and, 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Monica Church in Berwyn, Pa., followed by her burial at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens Cemetery in King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers at St. Monica Church, flowers can be sent to the Cemetery or memorials can be made to Penn Medicine Hospice or Surrey Services.
There will be a celebration of Millie's life for her friends and family from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at the 30 Main Bistro, 660 Lancaster Ave., in Berwyn.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019