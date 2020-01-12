|
Mildred Lucille Lovell Mildred Lucille Lovell, 93, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Health Care Resort of Topeka. Mildred was born December 21, 1926 in Versailles, MO, the daughter of Lue and Sara White. She met the love of her life on a blind date. The letters he wrote to her were filled with so much love and admiration. They met during WWII. They married June 13, 1945. During the war she worked at an ammunition plant and drove a fork lift. She left home at an early age and worked as a waitress in one of the first Steak and Shake soda shop. She also worked at a candy factory making Valo Milk Candy. Later in the life she worked at Permatex. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue Blass and husband Jim of Topeka; a granddaughter, Audrey Miller and husband Gerald of Topeka; great grandchildren, Alexis and husband Austin Bush of Topeka; Mickalla McVay of Topeka; and step great grandchildren, Christopher Miller of Topeka, Nicolas Miller of Prairie Village, Samuel and wife Rachael Lada of Salina; brother in law, Lester Dean Lovell of Prairie Village, Kansas; nephew Robert Pock; and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Wayne Lovell; her parents; three brothers, and 1 sister. A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 13, at Maple Hill Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020