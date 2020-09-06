Mildred Luckan, 101, Lawrence, passed away Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor. Mildred was born December 13, 1918 in Irving, Kansas, the daughter of Adolph A. and Carrie A. (Luznicky) Kratochvil. She attended schools in Irving, Marysville, and then Hays, Kansas where she graduated from High School in 1937. After moving to Topeka, Kansas in 1945 she was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until 1962 when she chose to be a full-time homemaker.
Mildred married George O. Luckan on December 19, 1959 at the First Presbyterian Church, Topeka, Kansas. George preceded her in death on August 26, 2004. Together they enjoyed life on their Douglas County farm, dancing, and time with family and friends. Mildred was a member of Eagles 309 Auxiliary, Pleasant Valley Extension Homemaker Unit, and Trinity Lutheran Church. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Evelyn Miller, Arlene Blanck and Marcella Buchmeier, all of Topeka.
She is survived by a sister, Carolyn and husband James Fitzgerald, Topeka, and a brother, Dale Kratochvil and wife Delores, Greeley, Colorado, and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home and will be live-streamed on Facebook. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for the near future so that friends and family can safely gather to remember Mildred's life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Douglas County 4-H Foundation noting Luckan Scholarship, 2110 Harper St., Lawrence, KS 66046 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 1245 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Mildred Marie (Kratochvil) Luckan