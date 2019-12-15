Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred McCreight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred McCreight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred McCreight Obituary
Mildred McCreight Lyndon--Mildred McCreight, 100, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook.Mildred is survived by her two daughters, Ardis Ann (Clyde) Diehl and Arlene "Aggie" (Rick) Hurt.

Funeral services for Mildred will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 18 at the Mt. Pleasant Community Church, southeast of Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until service time. Burial will be in the Vassar Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Gideon's International or Samaritan's Purse (for Operation Christmas Child), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -