Mildred McCreight Lyndon--Mildred McCreight, 100, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook.Mildred is survived by her two daughters, Ardis Ann (Clyde) Diehl and Arlene "Aggie" (Rick) Hurt.
Funeral services for Mildred will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 18 at the Mt. Pleasant Community Church, southeast of Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until service time. Burial will be in the Vassar Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Gideon's International or Samaritan's Purse (for Operation Christmas Child), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019