Mildred Yarger Chatham, 92, of Topeka, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 11, 2020.
She was born January 17, 1928, in Centralia, Kansas, the daughter of Clyde and Laura (McCaig) Yarger.
She graduated in 1946 from Centralia High School as Valedictorian.
She worked for Santa Fe Railroad in the office as a clerk, for a Dr. R.D. Zoller's Chiropractic Office as an assistant, and also was self-employed selling Stoffer Units. Mildred's last job was with Security Benefit, working in reinsurance, where she later retired.
Mildred married Wilford "Bill" Chatham on October 15, 1949. He precedes her in death.
Mildred enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and water skiing. Mildred loved to water ski and was a part of the ski shows at Lake Shawnee. She loved to travel with her husband in their motor home. She enjoyed cake decorating and volunteer work. She was a past member of Delta Theta Chi and a Kansas Long Term Care Ombudsman volunteer. She enjoyed gardening both vegetables and flowers. She also loved to feed the birds and watch them in her yard. Religion and her church community were very important to her. She loved her family very much.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill; her father, Clyde Yarger, mother, Laura Yarger; brother, Earl Yarger; and sisters, Hazel Hoffman, Wilma Boeding, Leota Matthew, and Fern Weyer.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Peggy) Chatham; daughter, Sherry Chatham; Sisters, Audrey Chestnut and Erma (Selbert) Gandy; Grandchildren, Brent A. Chatham and Laura A. (Tim Lyons) Chatham.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery and Chapel. Memorial service will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. followed by graveside committal service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research Institute or Doctors Without Borders
, USA. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com