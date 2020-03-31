|
|
Millard DeVere Winter Millard D. Winter, 81, Valley Falls, died Monday, March 30, 2020. A Grave Side Service 1PM, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Bloomfield Cemetery, rural Meriden. Mr. Winter will lie in state 2 to 6 PM, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. We will follow the guidelines of Jefferson County and State of Kansas with social distancing for the health and welfare of all. Memorials to St. Jude's Research Center P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020