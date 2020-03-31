Home

Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Bloomfield Cemetery
rural Meriden, KS
Millard DeVere Winter


1938 - 2020
Millard DeVere Winter Obituary
Millard DeVere Winter Millard D. Winter, 81, Valley Falls, died Monday, March 30, 2020. A Grave Side Service 1PM, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Bloomfield Cemetery, rural Meriden. Mr. Winter will lie in state 2 to 6 PM, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. We will follow the guidelines of Jefferson County and State of Kansas with social distancing for the health and welfare of all. Memorials to St. Jude's Research Center P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
