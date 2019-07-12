|
Milton Loren Headlee Milton Loren Headlee, 95, Leavenworth, formerly of Scranton, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was born February 24, 1924, in Topeka, the son of Oren and Alice (Morris) Headlee.
He was a US Army veteran serving in the Philippines during WWII.
Milton married Helen Louise Penwell on April 30, 1946. She preceded him in death in 1998. He was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Headlee, daughter, Darlene Ewing, step-son, Eddie Perry and two sisters, Ellen Dudding and Irene George.
Survivors include two grandchildren, Troy Headlee and Stacie Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Siera Boston and great-great-granddaughter, Hope Lyda.
Funeral services will be 10am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment with military honors will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019