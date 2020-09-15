1/
Milton Wheeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Curtis Wheeler, 86, Maple Hill, Kansas, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home.

Milton was born November 27, 1933, in Onaga, Kansas, to James and Edith Holmgren Wheeler and graduated from Onaga High School in 1951. Milton worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and then served in the Army for two years. He worked for the Kansas State Highway Department, retiring in 1996 with 37 years of service.

On April 5, 1959, Milton and Joann Bosse were united in marriage in Duluth, Kansas.

Milton is survived by his wife; and children, Jay (Sharon) Wheeler, Maple Hill KS, Jolene (Bryan) Brauer, Holton KS, David (Tina) Wheeler, Admire KS, and Renee (Rob) White, Scranton KS; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Meryl Dean Wheeler and two sisters, Arlene Peterson and Adeline Wheeler.

Funeral service will be private. Milton's graveside service will be open to the public Thursday, at 3 p.m. in Onaga Cemetery, Onaga KS. Social distance is required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved