Milton Wheeler

Milton Curtis Wheeler, 86, Maple Hill, Kansas, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home.
Milton was born November 27, 1933, in Onaga, Kansas, to James and Edith Holmgren Wheeler and graduated from Onaga High School in 1951. Milton worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and then served in the Army for two years. He worked for the Kansas State Highway Department, retiring in 1996 with 37 years of service.
On April 5, 1959, Milton and Joann Bosse were united in marriage in Duluth, Kansas.
Milton is survived by his wife; and children, Jay (Sharon) Wheeler, Maple Hill KS, Jolene (Bryan) Brauer, Holton KS, David (Tina) Wheeler, Admire KS, and Renee (Rob) White, Scranton KS; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Meryl Dean Wheeler and two sisters, Arlene Peterson and Adeline Wheeler.
Funeral service will be private. Milton's graveside service will be open to the public Thursday, at 3 p.m. in Onaga Cemetery, Onaga KS. Social distance is required.
