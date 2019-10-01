Home

Mona Grimsley-Hett

Mona Grimsley-Hett Obituary
Mona Grimsley-Hett, 71, of Topeka, passed away of natural causes Friday, September 27, 2019 in her home.

She was born February 18, 1948, in Garden City, Kansas. The daughter of Ben and Ramona (Neil) Grimsley. She graduated from Garden City High School in 1966 and the University of Kansas in 1971.

Mona married Robert Hubert in 1966. Mona then married Max Hett in 1995.

Survivors include a Daughter, Monica Hubert, 3 Grandchildren; Veronica Miller, Vanessa Miller and Cameron Miller and Sister-In-Law, Nancy Grimsley.

A Memorial Service will be 10:00 am., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka. In lieu of flowers a gift can be made to the School of Journalism at Kansas University at http://bit.ly/2oxtgUI.

www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
