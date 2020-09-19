1/1
Mona Logan Magee
1932 - 2020
Mona Logan Magee died on September 18, 2020, thankful to God and her parents for her life. She was born at Boothbay Harbor, Maine on January 25, 1932, to Hardy W. and Velma King Pierce.

Mona earned a BA in Christian Education from Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, and a Masters in Education from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. She was a graduate of the Marriage and Family Program at the Menninger Foundation, as well as a recent graduate of the Menninger Four-Year Bible Study Program.

Magee served as a lay pastor of the Presbytery of North Kansas. She was the former Executive Director of Doorstep, Inc. for ten years. Previously, she worked as a family therapist and a senior certified Alcohol/Drug Abuse counselor. During her years in Texas she was the Executive Director of Counsels on Alcohol/Drug abuse in Lufkin, and later in Longview.

Mona was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. John A. Logan, Jr., and her son, J. Austin Logan, III; her parents; two brothers, Hardie W. Pierce of Kingston, Mass. and Stanley W. Pierce of Howbrooke, ME; and sisters, Peggy Newell of Meriden, NC, and Carol Abbott of Boothbay Harbor, ME.

She married Harlan O. Magee in 1990. He survives. Other survivors include children, W. Pierce Logan and Holly A. Logan of Topeka, and Christy McDonald of Colorado Springs, Co.; beloved step-children, Susan Lindstrom, Nancy Hedges, and Bentley Magee; and foster-daughter, Debbie Ingenthron. Mona and Harlan enjoyed between them, 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces, and her beloved dog Mia.

Gifts of remembrance may be given to Doorstep, Inc., 1119 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS, 66604, or Oakland Presbyterian Church, 2810 NE Thomas, Topeka, KS, 66616.

Private services will be held, with a plan for a public Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
