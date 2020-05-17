Home

Mona R. Falk Mona R. Falk, 53, Harveyville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Mona married Brian Falk on June 1, 1991 in Topeka. He survives of the home. Other survivors include their children, Brooke Falk, Garrett Falk and Lauren Falk, all of Harveyville; sister, Kim Strohm; brother, Robert Bath, both of Topeka.

Cremation has taken place and due to the Corona Virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020
