Mona Sue (Bally) Baxter

Mona Sue (Bally) Baxter Obituary
Mona Sue (Bally) Baxter Mona Sue Baxter, 65, Overland Park, passed away on Thursday April 4th, 2019. Sue was born October 5th, 1953 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of John and Nona (Pierson) Bally. She received a Bachelor's degree in Business from Chadwick University and spent most of her life working as a paralegal. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Ernie) Booth of Seattle, WA, sister, Kathy (Whitt) Hollis of Santa Barbara, CA, niece, Meghan (Alex) Hollis of Eugene, OR, nephew, Trey Hollis of New York City, NY, and very dear friend Vicki Hunter of Overland Park, KS. No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cat Association of Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
