MonaLisa Hobart MonaLisa Hobart - November 15, 1971 - June 4, 2020



Mona passed away at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS surrounded by family and friends on June 4, 2020.



She was born November 15, 1971 to Beatrice Barranco, who preceded her in death. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and graduated from Hayden High School.



Mona loved working with children and was a nanny for several families. Unfortunately, due to health issues she was forced to retire.



Before and during retirement Mona was an active fundraiser for several different agencies.



Mona is survived by her husband Alan, daughter Taylor, son Marcas, step-son Brett and two grandchildren Savannah and Cheyenne.



Mass of Catholic celebration is Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a fund for Taylor and Marcas Hobart c/o Alan Hobart.



