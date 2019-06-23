|
Monica R. (Davenport) Rose Monica R. (Davenport) Rose, 70, of Tecumseh, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 14, 2019.
A Celebration of Monica's Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Topeka Rescue Mission, PO Box 8350 Topeka, Kansas 66608.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Monica's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019