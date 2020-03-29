|
Monte "Steven" Mitschele TOPEKA - Monte "Steven" Mitschele, 72, of Holton, KS, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Topeka Center for Rehab and Health. He was born October 2, 1947 in Lawrence, KS, the son of James William and Ruth I. (Shaw) Mitschele.
Steve received his Masters Degree in Literature at Kansas University. He was a substitute teacher for 501 schools in Topeka and an educator for Kickapoo schools in Horton.
He was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist in Topeka. He also enjoyed traveling to Europe.
Survivors include his church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Mitschele and 2 infant brothers.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at Holton Cemetery. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the First Church of Christ Scientist c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020