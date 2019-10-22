|
Montie Merle Akers Montie Merle Akers, 77, Topeka, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Montie was cremated. A celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Rocking V Ranch Event Center, 7325 SW 93rd. St., Wakarusa, Kansas 66546. Inurnment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens, Topeka, Kansas. The family will greet friends and relatives from 9:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the Event Center.
The family asks for you to dress casual / jeans and wear your favorite ball or agriculture hat.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Angel Fund Stormont Vail Foundation and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019