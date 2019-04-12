|
|
Morris Keith Imthurn, 93, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
He was born January 19, 1926, in Madison, Kansas, the son of Pete and Lillian (Strahm) Imthurn. He served in the United States Navy. Morris work for the Federal Government at Forbes Air Force Base and Fort Riley.
Morris was a member of First Christian Church in Topeka. He was also a member of the Orient Lodge #51 AF&AM (Master and Secretary), Topeka York Rite Bodies, Topeka Scottish Rite Bodies, Arab Shrine Ritualistic Cast and Legion of Honor, Beulah Chapter #34 Order of the Eastern Star (Past Patron), Trinity White Shrine of Jerusalem, and the Optimist Club. Morris volunteered at Doorstep and enjoyed walking, and golfing. He was also a Scoutmaster for Troop 7 BSA.
Morris married Shirley Ann Hammontree on July 20, 1952 in Topeka, Kansas. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2000. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Imthurn and a grandson, Topeka Police Officer Jeffrey Glenn Atherly, who was killed in action on December 16, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan J. Imthurn; great-grandson, Logan Atherly.
A Masonic Service and Scottish Rite Rose Croix Service will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, followed by family receiving friends until 7:30 p.m., at Penwell- Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 440 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 and First Christian Church, 1880 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS 66604.
Susan would like to thank Atria Hearthstone East, McCrite Plaza, and Kansas Hospice.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com Morris Morris Keith Keith Imthurn Imthurn
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019