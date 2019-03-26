|
MSgt John Steven Keim John Steven Keim MSgt USAF (Ret), age 79, of Bellevue, NE, formerly of Topeka, passed away March 22, 2019. He was born October 29.1939. Survived by wife of 50 years Wilma; son Stephen Keim (Amanda); daughter Tamara Keim (Aaron Trube); grandchildren Hannah Anderson, Aidyn Trube, Hunter Keim & August Keim; sister Elizabeth Stubbings; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service Saturday, March 30th, 11:00 a.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2311 Fairview Road, Bellevue.
Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to SAC Museum.
