Murle Cibulski
Murle Cibulski, 89, Topeka, Kansas (formerly of Wichita, Kansas) passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Murle was born January 18, 1931, in Wichita, to Harold and Myrtle Culbertson Orndoff. Murle and Paul Homer Cibulski were united in marriage in 1951; they later divorced.

Murle's career was with Santa Fe Railroad where she was a supervisor of clerks, retiring in 1986. After retirement, Murle volunteered tutoring grade school students. When she was younger, Murle traveled to Europe, visiting her brothers who were in the service. But her favorite pastime was curling up with a good book. Reading was her passion.

Grateful to have shared Murle's life are her children, Paul Cibulski III (April), Walt Cibulski and Joe Cibulski; six grandchildren, Damon, Dallas, Kevin, Amber, Kylie, Josef and Danielle; 14 great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Wyatt, River, Tucker, Emily, Ethan, Evan, Callan, Katherine, Lexi, Jensen, Layla, Deacan and Peighton; and siblings, Romona Copp and Warren Orndoff.

Murle was preceded in death by her siblings, Marvin and Chet Orndoff and Anita Gaede.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery, Auburn, Kansas.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
