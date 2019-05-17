|
Myra Sudbeck Myra Sudbeck, of Ozawkie, Kansas passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born October 17, 1953 in Seneca, Kansas, the daughter of Linus C. and Amelia M. (Wassenberg) Sudbeck.
Myra graduated from B & B High School. She was retired and formerly an EMT in Centralia, Kansas. Myra was a charter member of the Seneca American Legion Riders Post No. 21 and an active member of Post No. 225 (Ozawkie) American Legion and American Legion Post No. 19 (Gardner). She was passionate about helping others including Veterans and an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
Survivors include her significant other; Philip R. Stumpff of Gardner, Kansas, two sons; Jason W. (Lana) Landreth of Lawrence, Kansas, Scott T. (Elisa) Landreth of Johnson, Iowa, five grandchildren; Damion, Jana, Jaeden, William and Lillyan and her siblings; Odie, Steven and Loren Sudbeck.
Myra was preceded in death by parents and two siblings; Mary and Thomas.
A Celebration of Myra's Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Ozawkie American Legion No. 225. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Benedict, Kansas. Inurnment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Benedict, Kansas.
Love, Safe, Warm and Protected.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019