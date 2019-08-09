Home

Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
(785) 654-3325
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Burlingame Cemetery
Burlingame, KS
Myron J. Belz


1937 - 2019
Myron J. Belz Obituary
Myron J. Belz Myron J. Belz, 82, Harveyville, Kansas, died Wednesday, August 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 29, 1937, at Muncie, Kansas, the son of Claude and Julia Belz.

Myron was a self-employed Bricklayer. He married Kathryn L. Stroud, October 5, 1957, at Miami, Oklahoma. She survives at the home. Other survivors include two sons, Edward Belz, Texas, and Gerald Belz, Paxico, KS; a daughter, Brenda Schultz, Harveyville, KS; a grandson, Jarett Schultz, Rossville, KS; three great grandchildren, Bradyn, Bryce, and Cierria Schultz; and a brother, Lane Belz, Kansas City, KS.

A graveside service will be 10:30 am, Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, Kansas. Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, Kansas, is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
