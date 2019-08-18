|
Myron Ladd Listrom Myron Ladd Listrom, 93, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born January 12, 1926, in Parkville, Missouri, to Joy and Corinne Listrom.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Helen Listrom; second wife, Kathleen Listrom; son-in-law, Franklyn Kimball; brother, Lowell Huntley Listrom; and sister, Marilyn Davidson.
Survivors include son, Randall Listrom of Hot Springs; daughter, Linda Listrom of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Matthew Colman (Vanessa), Shannon Kimball (Iain Macdonald), Dr. Heather Calvert (John); four great-grandchildren; and special friend, Nora Griffith.
Myron grew up on a family farm, where he learned the importance of hard work. In 1943 he enlisted in the United States Navy and served on naval transport ships in the Atlantic and Pacific until his honorable discharge in 1945. After the war, he attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where he earned his B.A. degree and was an accomplished debater on the college team. He attended Washburn University Law School in Topeka, Kansas, where he earned his law degree in 1951. He served as Assistant County Attorney of Shawnee County from 1953-57 and City Attorney for the City of Topeka, Kansas from 1957-1959. In 1962 he joined the law firm Sloan, Listrom & Sloan as a partner. The firm grew, and became known as Sloan, Listrom, Eisenbarth, Sloan and Glassman, one of Topeka's largest law firms. A prominent and successful trial lawyer, Myron tried cases throughout Kansas and the Midwest. He also served as managing partner of his firm and as President of the Topeka Bar Association before retiring in 1998.
Myron was a devoted husband and father. In 1950 he married his college sweetheart, Mary Helen Kennedy, and they had two children, Linda and Randy. Following Mary Helen's death in 1995, he married Kathleen Stiffler, and his family expanded to include her three adult children - Janet, Eric and Dan - and their children. Myron and Kathleen retired to Hot Springs in 1999. He loved spending time with family and friends. He also loved fishing, dancing, and Glenn Miller's music.
Services in Hot Springs will be Thursday August 22nd at 1:30 PM at Country Club Village (1925 Malvern Ave). A service will be held later in Topeka, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church (3819 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913).
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019