N. "Joanne" Michel Norma "Joanne" Michel of Manhattan died peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Meadowlark Hills Riley House.
Joanne was born on June 24, 1936 in Garden City, KS. She was the youngest child of Earl and Grace (Chandler) Cripe. Mrs. Michel was a graduate of Garden City High School, class of '54. She attended Garden City Community College for one year. In her youth, Joanne had a paper route, and loved to tell the stories of slinging papers out her '47 Mercury window. She also loved being with her girlfriends "the gang" and hanging out at Garden City's "World's largest concrete free municipal swimming pool".
Joanne married William "Bill" Michel on January 26, 1958 in Garden City. He preceded her in death on March 27th, 2013. She managed the home and the payroll of Ross & Michel Construction Co., operating the 10key with impressive quickness and skill. Upon Bill's retirement, Joanne turned over the vacuuming and cooking duties to him which allowed her to pursue one of her favorite pastimes, staying up late and sleeping in. Joanne got the greatest pleasure raising her kids, cherished her beloved dogs, and enjoyed friends on Brierwood Drive. She and Bill owned an RV and later a conversion van so they could travel to see family and attend the many ball games of kids and grandkids. Joanne was always tickled over the antics of the many baseball and softball players of yesteryear. To her grandchildren she was "Nana" and she cherished watching them grow whether far or near. After mastering the computer, she could keep in touch and receive the latest grandkid photos, which she loved. Her face absolutely lit up when she received them and she printed nearly every one. Near the end of her life, she even got to meet the newest Great Grandson and that beautiful smile covered her face.
Joanne's survivors include three children: Vickie Slife (Curtis), Maricopa, AZ, Douglas Michel, Peoria, AZ, and Julie Lady (Richard), Topeka, KS. Three Sisters-in-law, Pauline Dater (Ed), Oklahoma City, OK, Helen Michel, Garden City, KS, and Paula Michel Johnson, Dallas, TX. Six grandchildren, Derek (Annie) Slife, Troy (Laura) Slife, Sydnie and John Michel, Grace (Zach) Holmes, Mitchell Lady and 6 Great Grandchildren. Joanne also loved her many nieces and nephews and their children. Preceding her in death are: Her husband, brothers; Keith and Doyle Cripe , sister, Marge Rost, sisters in law Roberta Shirkey, Myra Michel, and Gladys Cripe, brothers in law, Don and Daryl Michel, and nephew Anthony Michel.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday October 28, 2019 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas with Rev. Sandra Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday October 27 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019