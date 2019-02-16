|
Nadine L. Atwood Nadine L. Atwood, 97, formerly of Auburn, Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Southwest Topeka Bible Church, Topeka, KS. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery, Auburn, KS. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019