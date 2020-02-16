|
Naida "June" (Slimmer) Jepson SOLDIER- Naida "June" Jepson, 92, of Soldier, KS, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born May 8, 1927 in Circleville, KS, the daughter of Floyd Walter and Ella Marie (Stephenson) Slimmer. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Soldier Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Soldier Christian Church or Holton Community Hospital Hospice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020