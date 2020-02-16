Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Naida Jepson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naida "June" (Slimmer) Jepson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naida "June" (Slimmer) Jepson Obituary
Naida "June" (Slimmer) Jepson SOLDIER- Naida "June" Jepson, 92, of Soldier, KS, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born May 8, 1927 in Circleville, KS, the daughter of Floyd Walter and Ella Marie (Stephenson) Slimmer. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Soldier Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Soldier Christian Church or Holton Community Hospital Hospice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -