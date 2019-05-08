Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Baird

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Baird Obituary
Nancy Baird Nancy Louise "Po" Baird, 83, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 07, 2019.

Nancy was born March 22, 1936, in Topeka, Kansas, to Eugene and Meda DeGarmo Stebbins and graduated from Topeka High School. Nancy and Terry C. Baird were united in marriage and enjoyed over 50 years together.

Nancy was a waitress at the Chic-A-Dee Cafe and Western Sizzlin'. She liked to visit with the other residents at Homestead and loved dogs. But more than anything, Nancy loved her family and she will be dearly missed.

Survivors include Nancy's daughter, Gina Sparks; grandson, Ricky Lee Harriman; sisters, Nina Schoenfeld and Mary Kay Stratton (Jack); and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, and siblings, Virginia Blossom, Eugene "Junior" Stebbins and Lila Shinn.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. A Celebration of Nancy's life will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now