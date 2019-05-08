|
Nancy Baird Nancy Louise "Po" Baird, 83, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 07, 2019.
Nancy was born March 22, 1936, in Topeka, Kansas, to Eugene and Meda DeGarmo Stebbins and graduated from Topeka High School. Nancy and Terry C. Baird were united in marriage and enjoyed over 50 years together.
Nancy was a waitress at the Chic-A-Dee Cafe and Western Sizzlin'. She liked to visit with the other residents at Homestead and loved dogs. But more than anything, Nancy loved her family and she will be dearly missed.
Survivors include Nancy's daughter, Gina Sparks; grandson, Ricky Lee Harriman; sisters, Nina Schoenfeld and Mary Kay Stratton (Jack); and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, and siblings, Virginia Blossom, Eugene "Junior" Stebbins and Lila Shinn.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. A Celebration of Nancy's life will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
